CRIMFALL Streaming New Track “Mother Of Unbelievers”

On August 25th, Finnish cinemascope metallers Crimfall will release their new album, Amain, worldwide via Metal Blade Records. The album track “Mother Of Unbelievers” is available for streaming below, and you can pre-order the album here in the following formats:

- limited Digipak CD with exclusive bonus tracks (acoustic and instrumental songs)

- 180g black vinyl

- red/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- skin colored marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- bluish gray marbled vinyl (USA exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available.

Crimfall comments: "We couldn't be happier to publish a meaty sample from our forthcoming album. This MASSIVE six years of production is finally seeing the light of day and we are more than proud about what we have accomplished. At the same time we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all those dozens of volunteers who have been contributing and helping us to see it through one more battle in Crimfall history. The first single 'The Last of Stands' represents the most vigorous and pompous side of the album. Expect to be steamrolled from the first note as we unleash the frustration of past years in a single unforgiving assault. Victory or death!"

Amain is Crimfall's most ambitious album yet, combining familiar elements with fresh inspiration, and wreathed in massive crisp production from Fascination Street Studios. Featuring music that spans from monumental orchestrations to songs whispered over fading pyres, Amain contains layers upon layers of grand melodies woven between jagged shadows. On this new release, Crimfall also continues to sing the stories of wars waged in vain, advocating freedom from religious dogmas and the bloody chains of tradition.

Amain tracklisting:

“Eschaton”

“The Last Of Stands”

“Ten Winters Apart - Pt 1. Far From Any Fate”

“Ten Winters Apart - Pt 2. Song Of Mourn”

“Ten Winters Apart - Pt 3. Sunder The Seventh Seal”

“Ten Winters Apart - Pt 4. Dawn Without A Sun”

“Mother Of Unbelievers”

“It's A Long Road”

“Wayward Verities”

“Until Falls The Rain”

“Mother Of Unbelievers”:

“The Last Of Stands”:

Crimfall live:

October

13 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus (with Ensiferum and Wolfheart)

Crimfall lineup:

Mikko Hakkinen - Vocals

Helena Haaparanta - Vocals

Jakke Viitala - Guitars

Miska Sipilainen - Bass

Janne Jukarainen - Drums

(Photo - Olli Häkkinen)