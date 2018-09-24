CRIMSON GLORY - Self-Titled Debut Album To Be Reissued In October

Metalville Records is set to reissue a physical digitally re-mastered CD edition of American progressive metal band Crimson Glory's self-titled album, licensed from the Roadrunner Records archive, on October 5th.

Crimson Glory formed as early as 1982, but it took until 1986 for their self-titled debut album to be released. The band initially drew much media attention because of their mysterious silver masks, but they had an astoundingly powerful vocalist in the enigmatic Midnight and in guitarists Jon Drenning and Ben Jackson, a team capable of supplying excellent harmonies and truly beautiful melodic lines.

These talents were made evident on classic metal anthems like "Angels Of War" and the epic "Heart Of Steel". Crimson Glory are as good as American metal gets - witness the driving "Dragon Lady" and the absolute classic "Azrael" for proof. Ultimately, Crimson Glory is a very fine album that has withstood the test of time much better than you'd expect.

"When we "Crimson Glory" were recording our debut album we knew we were creating something very unique and special,” says guitarist Ben Jackson. “There was a magic that was very present there. I still view this record with fascination and much pride. We were young, very passionate and quite obsessed with presenting our music and our craft."

Crimson Glory tracklisting:

"Valhalla"

"Dragon Lady"

"Heart Of Steel"

"Azrael"

"Mayday"

"Queen Of The Masquerade"

"Angels Of War"

"Lost Reflection"



Click here to pre-order Crimson Glory.