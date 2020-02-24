CRIMSON SHADOWS To Release The Resurrection EP In March; "Betrayed By Thy King" Music Video Teaser Streaming

Canadian melodic power/death metal quintet, Crimson Shadows, return with their powerful new digital EP, The Resurrection, set for release on March 13 via Napalm Records. The EP features a reimagining of the band’s 2007 track, “Betrayed By Thy King”, as well as blistering covers of Stratovarius’s "Against The Wind" and DragonForce's "Blackfire".

This marks the new age of Crimson Shadows. The Resurrection EP is available for pre-order here. Check out a teaser for “Betrayed By Thy King” below.

The Resurrection EP introductory track, “Betrayed By Thy King”, begins softly with intricate guitars emphasized by metallic accents before skyrocketing into a racing power metal-influenced extravaganza! Pleasing harmonic melodies surround a chorus that will have listeners singing along in no time. The band’s skill is evident as they attack their cover of “Blackfire” and pay homage to power metal greats DragonForce, leading up to prominent EP closer “Against The Wind”, originally performed by Stratovarius.

Crimson Shadows states: "This EP is our "Resurrection". We journeyed back to the music and bands that inspired us in our youth and put together two covers, Stratovarius's 'Against The Wind' and DragonForce's 'Blackfire'. These bands brought us together as musicians and brothers to build Crimson Shadows to what it has become. We also made the decision to re-record the song 'Betrayed By Thy King' from our 2007 EP to better express these influences and how they came to be a part of our music and to reintroduce our fans to our earlier material.”

The Resurrection EP tracklisting:

“Betrayed By Thy King“ (Re-Recorded Version)

“Blackfire“

“Against The Wind“

“Betrayed By Thy King” teaser:

Crimson Shadows is:

Jimi Patrick Maltais - Vocals

Ryan Hofing - Guitar

Greg Rounding - Guitar/Vocals

Cory Hofing - Drums

Alex Snape - Bass

(Photo - Michael Baker)