CRIMSON THRONE Announce 7” Release; Launch “The Resilience Of Life & Death” Video

A year after their eponymous debut album Of Void & Solitude, UK black metal outfit Crimson Throne is set to unleash a new offering in form of a two-track 7” entitled “The Resilience Of Life & Death”. The 7” is penned for November 8 via Apocalyptic Witchcraft (EU) & Red River Family (US).

“The Resilience Of Life & Death” was recorded & mixed by Misha Hering at Holy Mountain Studios and mastered by Magnus Lindberg / Cult Of Luna (Tribulation, Refused, Russian Circles, Bossk, Inhuman Nature).

Crimson Throne has just launched a video for the track “The Resilience Of Life & Death” which is taken from the forthcoming release.

The band comments:

“Humanity’s civil landscape shifts throughout history in what can often seem like utterly despotic circumstances, this record is a reflection on the past via the referencing of stark examples. Antiquity is littered with a vast and varying amount of recorded instances of this. Kings, Queens, Nobles and Rulers have lost themselves fully (Many to a tale of great tragedy) be it physical or mental illness which, although harmful to the individual within the context of position of great and often unregulated power, is an unbalance which has cost the lives and great upheaval to those who are not of the ruling class.”

The 7” will be released as a limited run of 300 on black vinyl which includes a free patch for the first 30 pre-orders (via Apocalyptic Witchcraft only!).