CRIMSON THRONE Streaming New Track "Sightless Remnants"; New Album Artwork And Tracklisting Revealed

UK black metal outfit Crimson Throne have launched a first track from their forthcoming debut album Of Void & Solitude, which is set for release on October 19th via Apocalyptic Witchcraft. The cassette version will also be released in the US via Red River Family Records on the same date. Listen to "Sightless Remnants" below.

Of Void & Solitude will be available on vinyl, CD, digital and cassette formats. Pre-order here.

The album was recorded & mixed by Misha Hering at Holy Mountain Studios and mastered at Audiosiege by Brad Boatright (Beastmilk, Corrosion Of Conformity, Nails, Obituary, Yob).

Whilst the EP delved into subjects such as examples of human history akin to the Hegelian view of history as a slaughter bench, this album focuses on human suffering, pain & oppression, spanning across the ages of various cultures and their people.

Tracklisting:

"Beckoning"

"Dalit Lineage"

"Indignant Slumber"

"Blackened Sun"

"Scattered"

"Sightless Remnants"

"Ekur Calls"

"Ironsides"

"Sightless Remnants":

The band will be joining label mates From The Bogs Of Aughishka on their UK tour, launching August 16th in Manchester.

Crimson Throne lineup:

TH - Bass / Vocals

AM - Guitar / Vocals

DT - Guitar / Noise

DM - Drums / Percussion