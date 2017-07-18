CRIPPER Reveal Details For New Album Follow Me: Kill!

On September 15th, Germany's Cripper will release their new album Follow Me: Kill! worldwide via Metal Blade Records. First single, “Pressure” is streaming below, and the record can be preordered at Metal Blade in the following formats:

--Digipak CD (EU exclusive)

--CD

--180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

--Yellow orange vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

--Cool grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

*Exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available.

Follow Me: Kill! is Cripper's fifth album, and it adds fresh, exciting elements into their music. Still, the band never forgets where they come from and stay true to themselves within the frames of musical progression. The result is an effort that maintains the heaviness and groove the band is known for, while also containing atmospheric parts, capably realized and granting diversity.

Cripper comments: "Taking a different approach with the way of songwriting this time really paid off! The overall atmospheric curve was laid down for the whole album before we even started writing. It turned out to be a great idea - we were able to create a strong density throughout the album, while the songs are more diverse than ever. A heavy, intense piece of genre-stretching metal music!"

Tracklisting:

“Pressure”

“Into The Fire”

“World Coming Down” (limited digipak only)

“Mother”

“Shoot Or Get Shot”

“Bleeding Red”

“Comatose”

“Pretty Young Thing”

“Running High”

“Menetekel”

“Pressure”:

Cripper live:

July

29 – Coburg, Germany – Summerblast Festival

September

2 – Kleinwenkheim, Germany – Bonebreaker Festival

15 – Hannover, Germany – Subkultur (album release show)

October

20 – Greifswald, Germany – Jugendzentrum Klex

21 – Hannover, Germany – LUX

22 – Koln, Germany – MTC

27 – Markneukirchen, Germany – Music Hall

28 – Berlin, Germany – Cassiopeia

December

9 – Andernach, Germany – JUZ Andernach