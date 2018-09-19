CRIPPLE BASTARDS Launch La Fine Cresce da Dentro Album Pre-Orders; Two New Songs Streaming

Italian grindcore legends Cripple Bastards celebrate 30 years of misanthropic extremity with their seventh full-length album, La Fine Cresce da Dentro (meaning: “The End Is Growing From Within”). The album is due out November 9th on CD/LP/Digital. Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse.com here and digital downloads / streaming services here.

Stream two new Cripple Bastards tracks, “Non Coinvolto” and “La Memoria Del Dolore”, below. Both are available on all streaming services here.

Recorded at the legendary Fredman Studios in Gothenburg, Sweden with producer Fredrik Nordström (At The Gates, Dark Tranquility), La Fine Cresce da Dentro is eighteen tracks of inconceivable speed and brutality surpassing even their previous work. Over three decades in, Cripple Bastards are showing no signs of slowing down and continue to destroy unsuspecting eardrums with hate-filled, grind punk chaos.

La Fine Cresce Da Dentro tracklisting:

"Suicidio Assistito"

"Non Coinvolto"

"La Memoria Del Dolore"

"Passi Nel Vuoto"

"Ombra Nell’ombra"

"Due Metà In Un Errore"

"Chiusura Forzata"

"Dove Entra IL Coltello"

"Crimine Contro l’immagine"

"Narcolessia Emotiva"

"Nervi In Guerra"

"Sguardo Neutro"

"Interrato Vivo"

"Equilibrio Ansiogeno"

"Quali Sentieri"

"Decessi Per Cause Sconosciute"

"Recidive"

"Crociati Del Mare Interno"

"Non Coinvolto":

"La Memoria Del Dolore":

Tour dates:

October

6 - Collegno, Italy - Padiglione 14

20 - Cagliari, Italy - Fabrik

November

3 - Azzano Veneto, Italy - Factory

Band lineup:

Giulio the Bastard - Drums/Vocals

Schintu the Wretched - Bass

Der Kommissar - Guitars

Raphael Saini - Drums