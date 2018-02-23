CRISIX Release “Get Out Of My Head” Video

Barcelona-based vintage thrash battalion Crisix will release their Against The Odds full-length via Listenable Records this spring.



In advance of its release, the band is pleased to unveil the hilarious visual accompaniment to the track "Get Out Of My Head." "'Get Out Of My Head' talks about the stupid pop hit songs that you hear everywhere on the radio, TV, on the bus, in the bar... The melodies get stuck in your head, even if you hate them," comments the band. "The video story is a parody of reality talent shows. Crisix members act as all characters from the jury to the contestants."

Against The Odds will see release in Europe on March 23rd followed by a North American release on April 6th. Preorders are available at this location.

Sporting a symbolic title that represents the band's hard work, dedication, and friendship, Crisix' fourth full-length studio output was self-produced at Axtudios in Spain and mastered by Jens Bogren (Arch Enemy, At The Gates, Bloodbath, Kreator et al) at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden. Straight from the raging kick off of "Get Out Of Head," the nine-track Against The Odds commands its listener's attention with a devastating formula of power thrash with an often hardcore edge proving Crisix' importance in today's new generation of thrash.

Thematically, the record draws from a wide range of subject matter including Ridley Scott's Aliens in “Xenomorph Blood”, novelist George R. R. Martin's fantasy worlds in “The North Remembers”, and Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball character in “Prince Of Saiyans”.

Tracklisting:

“Get Out Of My Head”

“Leech Breeder”

“Technophiliac”

“Perseverance”

“Xenomorph Blood”

“Prince Of Saiyans”

“Leave Your God Behind”

“Cut The Shit”

“The North Remembers”

"Get Out Of My Head" video: