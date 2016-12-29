CRITICAL SOLUTION Releases Teaser For Upcoming Third Album; Audio

Norwegian horror thrashers, Critical Solution, released a teaser for their upcoming third conceptual album. Listen below.

The band also confirms they will shoot their first music video in mid-February for a late February-early March release. As previously reported the video for the song "Barbara The Witch" will be a horror filled introduction to the brutal concept of the album.

The new album was recorded and mixed at SonicTrain Studios with long-time producer Andy LaRocque at the helm. The as yet untitled album will include very special guest appearances by Arthur Brown “The God Of Hellfire”, and Snowy Shaw.

