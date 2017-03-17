CRITICAL SOLUTION Sign With Crime Records; New Album Barbara The Witch Out In April

Norwegian horror thrashers Critical Solution have signed with Crime Records and will release their new album Barbara the Witch on April 28th.

Preorders and the first digital single from the album will be available next week on March 24th. The single will be accompanied by a video on the same day.

The record is based on a true story from their hometown Helleland which took place in the 1600's and is narrated by Arthur Brown, The God of Hellfire. The album will come as a double disc also containing bonus disc Covers From Hell featuring many guests including Snowy Shaw.

Recorded in Sonic Train Studios with producer Andy La Rocque (King Diamond) at the helm, this is the most horror filled album yet.

Tracklisting:

“Natas Fo Live”

“The Village”

“Barbara The Witch”

“Red Hooded Devils”

“Peter Crow”

“The Burning Pyre”

“End Of The Beginning”

“The Headless Horsemen”

“Officer Green”

“A Lady In White”

“Return Of The Witch”

“Into The Abyss”

CD2 – Covers From Hell

“Locked Up In Snow” (King Diamond’s Black Rose cover)

“Let It Die” (Ozzy Osbourne cover)

“Killed By Death” (Motörhead cover, feat Whit Crane/LaRocque)

“Iron Man” (Black Sabbath cover)

“Speed King” (Deep Purple cover)

“Gypsy” (Uriah Heep cover featuring Snowy Shaw)