CRO-MAGS Founder HARLEY FLANAGAN Guests On Official DANKO JONES Podcast

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has checked in with the following update:

"Harley Flanagan is on the podcast. ’Nuff said. The man, the legend. His book, Hardcore: A Life Of My Own, is an incredible read and out on Feral House books. Harley talks about writing the book, Motörhead, Anthony Bourdain and, of course, The Cro-Mags. This episode is a must-listen."

In Hardcore: A Life Of My Own, which was released in September 2016 via Feral House Publishing, Flanagan details his beginnings in the drug and crime ridden New York City of the 1970's to the early days of punk rock, hardcore and beyond. As a homeless child prodigy and family friend of Andy Warhol and Allen Ginsberg, at a young age he became close to many icons of the early punk rock scene such as Joe Strummer of The Clash and was taught to play bass by members of the famed punk band Bad Brains. He went on to start the notorious hardcore band Cro-Mags.

Anthony Bourdain - famed chef, author, television personality and avid music fan - has been an outspoken Harley-supporter for years. He states, "Harley Flanagan's incredible story is not just the history of New York hardcore, of which he is a founding father, but a history of New York itself. It's all here, an amazing series of unlikely coincidences, catastrophes, accomplishments, and associations. Chances are if it happened in New York and it was important and interesting? Harley Flanagan was somewhere in the room. If you care anything about music history, punk rock, hardcore or just a ripping good story, this is the punch in the face you want and need."

Harley Flanagan recently released his brand new solo album, appropriately titled Cro-Mags. The album features twelve all-new tracks, boasting brutality in the vein of the Cro-Mags' "Age Of Quarrel" and "Revenge", exploding with heavy intensity and pure anger. This is the return of the NYHC icon! To order Cro-Mags, visit the MVD Entertainment store here.

For more information on Cro-Mags and details on Hard-Core, Life of My Own, please visit this location.