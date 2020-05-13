CRO-MAGS Launch Music Video For "From The Grave" Featuring PHIL CAMPBELL

2019 saw the Cro-Mags crushing the masses with the release of their first pieces of music in 19 years. Today, the legendary hardcore pioneers have released a music video for the previously released single, “From The Grave”, featuring former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell. The band’s first full length album in 20 years, titled In The Beginning, will be available on June 19 via Mission Two Entertainment.

“The idea for the video is that I'm rising from the grave and going on a mission... like I came back from the dead to become the Grim Reaper himself,” explains Cro-Mags founder, bassist and vocalist Harley Flanagan on the clip. “I think anybody who knows the history of this band and of my life will get it. It starts off at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, where I will be buried with my family and in-laws. In the opening shot, the grave I'm in front of is actually my mother's.”

As Cro-Mags toured with Motorhead in 1986, Flanagan adds, “Phil is one of my favorite guitarists of all time and I still can’t believe I have him playing on one of my songs! I am so honored. The footage of Phil was shot by his son Todd Campbell at his recording studio in Wales, UK.”

In The Beginning will be released on June 19 on CD, limited edition yellow or red cassettes, and the following vinyl formats:

- Yellow/orange/black sunburst

- Transparent orange w/ yellow splatter

- Orange Crush

- Ultra-clear w/ orange and yellow splatter (Indie retail exclusive)

Pre-orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Don't Give In"

"Drag You Under"

"No One's Victim"

"From The Grave"

"No One's Coming"

"PTSD"

"The Final Test"

"One Bad Decision"

"Two Hours"

"Don't Talk About It"

"Between Wars"

"No Turning Back"

"There Was A Time"

"No One's Victim" video: