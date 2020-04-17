CRO-MAGS Release “The Final Test” Lyric Video

After nearly two decades, 2019 saw the triumphant return of the Cro-Mags and new music with the release of two back-to-back EPs (Don’t Give In and From The Grave). Today, the band delivers “The Final Test.” The track is just a taste of what’s to come from the band’s upcoming full-length album, In The Beginning, available worldwide on June 19 via Mission Two Entertainment.

“Will you be afraid or will you be at peace when you die?” asks Cro-Mags founder, bassist and lyricist Harley Flanagan. “This song is about finding peace and facing death fearlessly, which is in my opinion, the final test.”

Cro-Mags, rounded out with guitarists Rocky George, Gabby Abularach and drummer Garry Sullivan, hit the road last year supporting the reunited Misfits and compiled footage for their first music video in 27 years with “No One’s Victim.”

As the Coronavirus pandemic took hold of the world and concert dates began to shuffle, the legendary NYC outfit took action and was one of the first artists to deliver an honest, raw, in-your-face concert set with “The Quarantine Show,” filmed live in NYC on March 15, 2020.

With the state of touring constantly changing, the band is eager to get back out to their fans and are scheduled to perform in Japan this November supporting Circle Jerks with other dates to come.

Cro-Mags are making "The Final Test" available as a free mp3 download to fans that subscribe at this location.

Punching in at 95 seconds, shorter, faster, hard-hitting songs never go out of style and the Cro-Mags prove that with “No One’s Victim”, their first video in 27 years, released in 2019. The song comes from the Don’t Give In EP, released in August 2019 via Victory Records.

Filmed on location throughout 2019 during their headlining European tour and their support slot with The Misfits, “No One’s Victim” is the Cro-Mags first music video since the 1992 clip, “The Paths Of Perfection”. It was the bands previous video, 1987’s “We Gotta Know”, that gave MTV audiences a view into the crossover world of metal, thrash and punk that defined the Cro-Mags as a pioneer of a still boot-stomping scene that refuses to die. The proof is evidenced in the new video.

Cro-Mags founder Harley Flanagan adds, “This is our first ‘real’ video since 'We Gotta Know' because it's a real look at the live energy of Cro-Mags, it's not some staged video, its real, raw footage shot at our shows.”