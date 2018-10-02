Croatia's SIDE EFFECTS Reveal “Don’t Turn Away” Video

Croatia's rock power trio Side Effects have just unleashed the brand new video "Don't Turn Away" to celebrate the release of the new album Descending Rabbit Holes. The album was released on September 28th via Rockshots Records.

"Don't Turn Away" is the first video featuring the new bass player Petar Stojko, who joined the band earlier this year.

Tracklisting:

"Don’t Contradict The Fates"

"In The Shadow Of A Crumbled Fort"

"Scratch The Surface"

"Colorblind"

"Don’t Turn Away"

"Diversion"

"The Siren Song"

"Hideout"

"Obituary Of Common Sense"

"Lint"

"Recoil"

"In The Shadow Of A Crumbled Fort" video: