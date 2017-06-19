Croatia’s ANGELSEED Release “Dancing With Ghosts” Music Video

Available for streaming below is “Dancing With Ghosts”, the brand new cinematic video from Croatian symphonic metal band, AngelSeed.

The clip was filmed in Zadar by Igor Goić and Kreathia Studio. The story line is a slightly twisted exploration on the theme of soul cages. The fundamental idea of the storyboard is based on the five elements philosophy in Japanese Buddhism, known as Godai, whose elements are Earth, Water, Fire, Wind, and Void. Every element has its own symbolism. Opposed to the five elements, there’s a diabolical and materialistic demon queen, the creator of earthly imprisonment.

Drummer, Jurica Baljak, explains: “It’s a metaphorical journey into the core of personal darkness where each element is found stranded in its own prison. It represents the dichotomy of life and death through the image of acceptance, finding purpose and struggle with demons in search for redemption. This video is about the journey of mankind.”

“Dancing With Ghosts” comes from AngelSeed’s last album, Crimson Dyed Abyss, which came out in 2015 via Sliptrick Records. The video for “Dancing With Ghosts” starts exploring some themes which will be present in the band’s next album. In fact, AngelSeed, will enter the studio in 2018 to record their sophomore full-length.