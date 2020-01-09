CROBOT Announces February Tour Dates With AEGES, LIKE MACHINES

Crobot has announced a run of dates, commencing February 5 in Scottsdale, AZ. AEGES and Like Machines will support all appearances. Dates are listed below.

February
5 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock (AEGES not appearing)
6 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d
7 - Los Angeles, CA - Viper Room
8 - Reno, CA - Cargo
9 - Sacramento, CA -   Holy Diver
11 - Fresno, CA - Strummers
13 - Spokane, CA -    The Pin
14 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse
16 - Boise, ID -  The Shredder
18 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theater
19 - Denver, CO -  Lost Lake
20 - Amarillo, TX -   Hoots Pub
21 - Dallas, TX -  Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
22 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
23 - Houston, TX -    Acadia
25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It!
26 - Monroe, LA - Live Oaks
27 - Nashville, TN -  Basement East
28 - Johnson City, TN - Capone’s
29 - Baltimore, MD - Angels Rock Bar

Confirmed festival appearances this spring include:

April
17 - Tampa, FL - 98 Rockfest - Amalie Arena
18 - Orlando, FL - WJRR Earthday Birthday - Central Florida - Fairgrounds Warehouse

May
17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple - MAPFRE Stadium

(Photo - Justin Borucki)



