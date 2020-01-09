CROBOT Announces February Tour Dates With AEGES, LIKE MACHINES

Crobot has announced a run of dates, commencing February 5 in Scottsdale, AZ. AEGES and Like Machines will support all appearances. Dates are listed below.

February

5 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock (AEGES not appearing)

6 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d

7 - Los Angeles, CA - Viper Room

8 - Reno, CA - Cargo

9 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

11 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

13 - Spokane, CA - The Pin

14 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse

16 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

18 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theater

19 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

20 - Amarillo, TX - Hoots Pub

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

22 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

23 - Houston, TX - Acadia

25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It!

26 - Monroe, LA - Live Oaks

27 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

28 - Johnson City, TN - Capone’s

29 - Baltimore, MD - Angels Rock Bar

Confirmed festival appearances this spring include:

April

17 - Tampa, FL - 98 Rockfest - Amalie Arena

18 - Orlando, FL - WJRR Earthday Birthday - Central Florida - Fairgrounds Warehouse

May

17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple - MAPFRE Stadium

(Photo - Justin Borucki)