CROBOT Announces February Tour Dates With AEGES, LIKE MACHINES
January 9, 2020, 37 minutes ago
Crobot has announced a run of dates, commencing February 5 in Scottsdale, AZ. AEGES and Like Machines will support all appearances. Dates are listed below.
February
5 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock (AEGES not appearing)
6 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d
7 - Los Angeles, CA - Viper Room
8 - Reno, CA - Cargo
9 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
11 - Fresno, CA - Strummers
13 - Spokane, CA - The Pin
14 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse
16 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
18 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theater
19 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake
20 - Amarillo, TX - Hoots Pub
21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
22 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
23 - Houston, TX - Acadia
25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It!
26 - Monroe, LA - Live Oaks
27 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
28 - Johnson City, TN - Capone’s
29 - Baltimore, MD - Angels Rock Bar
Confirmed festival appearances this spring include:
April
17 - Tampa, FL - 98 Rockfest - Amalie Arena
18 - Orlando, FL - WJRR Earthday Birthday - Central Florida - Fairgrounds Warehouse
May
17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple - MAPFRE Stadium
(Photo - Justin Borucki)