CROBOT Confirmed As Direct Support For STEEL PANTHER On Heavy Metal Rules Tour

Crobot has been confirmed as direct support on Steel Panther’s upcoming Heavy Metal Rules Tour. The band will also play headline shows surrounding support dates.

Dates:

August

23 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

24 - Andreas, PA - Skookstock

25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

30 – Ringle, WI – Q&Z Expo Center

31 – Braidwood, IL – Top Fuel Saloon

September

1 – Madison, WI – Taste Of Madison

October

4 – Salisbury, NC – Rowan County Fairgrounds

5 – Hickory, NC – Lake Hickory Haunts

6 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room

8 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen*

9 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live*

11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room*

12 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live*

13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre*

15 - Richmond, VA - The National*

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts*

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore*

19 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater*

20 - Portland, ME - State Theatre*

22 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

23 – Toronto, ON – Hard Luck

26 – Syracuse, NY – Lost Horizon

27 – Buffalo, NY – Iron Works

31 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

November

1 – Battle Creek, MI – Music Factory

2 – Parkersburg, WV – V Club Headline

*with Steel Panther

During late 2017, the boys started to write what would become Motherbrain album, released today, August 23rd. Signing to Mascot Records, the group went from writing at Chris’ spot in Austin, TX to Marietta, GA where they holed up in the studio with Corey Lowery (Seether, Saint Asonia, Sevendust, Stereomud) for a month. The producer’s direction to embrace the dark side took life, while Brandon delivered some of the most emotive recordings Crobot has delivered to date.

“I think it’s a much darker record, musically, lyrically, and thematically,” says the front man. “It’s some of the heaviest material we’ve ever done, but it’s also some of the funkiest. We’re widening the Crobot spectrum even more. It’s the catchiest too. It’s less about wizards and dragons and more about everyday turmoil and the struggles of life. Corey made it digestible and appealing for not just dudes with beards or chicks with dicks.”

Striking a delicate balance between hard-charging riffs, ass-shaking funk, and out-of-this-world reflective stage attire, the Pennsylvania quartet - Brandon Yeagley [lead vocals, harmonica], Chris Bishop [guitar, vocals], and Dan Ryan [drums], satisfy starvation for sonic sustenance on their fourth full-length and 2019 debut for Mascot Label Group, Motherbrain. James Lascu and Eddie Collins share the role of touring bassist for Crobot.

Crobot continue to fill a void. Since emerging in 2011, the group have quietly cemented themselves among the rising rock vanguard. Following the 2012 debut Legend of the Spaceborne Killer and 2014’s Something Supernatural, the musicians made waves with Welcome To Fat City in 2016.

Along the way, Crobot toured with the likes of Anthrax, Clutch, Volbeat, Black Label Society, Chevelle, Motorhead, The Sword, and more in addition to appearing on ShipRocked! and at numerous other festivals.

“When people hear this, I hope they say, ‘Yeah, that’s Crobot’,” the front man leaves off. “We want to maintain our identity from record to record. We always want to be genuine. It’s going to evolve, but it will always be Crobot.”

Tracklisting:

"Burn"

"Keep Me Down"

"Drown"

"Low Life"

"Alpha Dawg"

"Stoning The Devil"

"Gasoline"

"Destroyer"

"Blackout"

"After Life"

"The Hive"

"Keep Me Down" video: