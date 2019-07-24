CROBOT Debut Official Music Video For New Song "Low Life"

Crobot and Mascot Records have released a music video for "Low Life", from the band’s new studio album, Motherbrain, out globally on August 23. Pre-order the album here, and watch the video below.

The clip captures front man Brandon Yeagley as he navigates multiple settings while exhibiting questionable behavior towards the various characters he comes in contact with. Accompanied by a high energy band performance, Crobot have simply mastered the art of creating compelling, entertaining music videos. The clip was directed by David Brodsky, and produced by Allison Woest for My Good Eye Music Videos (Clutch, Queensryche, Gwar).

The song “Low Life” exhibits an expanded palette for the band. Featuring chunky guitars and a howling hook, it sees the band co-write with Johnny Andrews and deliver a bold banger.

Guitarist Chris Bishop shared, “It’s a song we never would’ve written by ourselves. That makes it cool. It took us out of our comfort zone.”

“It’s an anthem about this outside perspective on the definition of a lowlife,” explains Brandon. “There’s a misconception that being a touring musician without a lot of money makes you a lowlife, but how is that really any different from the rest of the world? And, if that does make you a lowlife, we’re okay with it!”

Crobot Singer Brandon Yeagley shares, “Gather 'round Beardos! Getcher ears to watch and your eyes to listen to the Crobot channel's Low Life transmission. What we're selling is kid-tested & Motherbrain approved. And you too can have your own Low Life anthem for the one time only low, low price of your soul! Just sign right here... annnnnd here...”

During late 2017, the boys started to write what would become Motherbrain. Signing to Mascot Records, the group went from writing at Chris’ spot in Austin, TX to Marietta, GA where they holed up in the studio with Corey Lowery (Seether, Saint Asonia, Sevendust, Stereomud) for a month. The producer’s direction to embrace the dark side took life, while Brandon delivered some of the most emotive recordings Crobot has delivered to date.

“I think it’s a much darker record, musically, lyrically, and thematically,” says the front man. “It’s some of the heaviest material we’ve ever done, but it’s also some of the funkiest. We’re widening the Crobot spectrum even more. It’s the catchiest too. It’s less about wizards and dragons and more about everyday turmoil and the struggles of life. Corey made it digestible and appealing for not just dudes with beards or chicks with dicks.”

Striking a delicate balance between hard-charging riffs, ass-shaking funk, and out-of-this-world reflective stage attire, the Pennsylvania quartet - Brandon Yeagley [lead vocals, harmonica], Chris Bishop [guitar, vocals], and Dan Ryan [drums], satisfy starvation for sonic sustenance on their fourth full-length and 2019 debut for Mascot Label Group, Motherbrain. James Lascu and Eddie Collins share the role of touring bassist for Crobot.

Crobot continue to fill a void. Since emerging in 2011, the group have quietly cemented themselves among the rising rock vanguard. Following the 2012 debut Legend of the Spaceborne Killer and 2014’s Something Supernatural, the musicians made waves with Welcome To Fat City in 2016.

Along the way, Crobot toured with the likes of Anthrax, Clutch, Volbeat, Black Label Society, Chevelle, Motorhead, The Sword, and more in addition to appearing on ShipRocked! and at numerous other festivals.

“When people hear this, I hope they say, ‘Yeah, that’s Crobot’,” the front man leaves off. “We want to maintain our identity from record to record. We always want to be genuine. It’s going to evolve, but it will always be Crobot.”

Tracklisting:

"Burn"

"Keep Me Down"

"Drown"

"Low Life"

"Alpha Dawg"

"Stoning The Devil"

"Gasoline"

"Destroyer"

"Blackout"

"After Life"

"The Hive"

"Keep Me Down" video:

Crobot has planned four special appearances timed to the week of release:

August

22 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitas

23 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

24 - Andreas, PA - Skookstock

25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes