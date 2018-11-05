CROBOT Signs With Mascot Label Group

Mascot Label Group has announced the signing of Crobot to Mascot Records. Known across the world for their unique blend of good old fashioned rock and roll with funk, blues and metal into a howling vortex that is the Crobot nebula, the band is currently working on their next release.

Crobot’s Brandon and Bishop offer: “For almost two years, the Crobot funk has been fermenting beneath the streets of Pottsville, PA festering into a creature grimier than a dead rat’s asshole. Now, we are extremely excited to announce we are the newest members of the insanely talented Mascot Label Group roster! Big things are happening in Fat City, Beardos so stay tuned!”

Mascot Label Group President, North America Ron Burman shares: “We’re really excited to be working with Crobot, I love their dirty sexy edgy hard rock, and Brandon & Bishop’s great sense of humor that shines through in their songs and performances. They’re killer live and so much fun!”

The upcoming album follows prior releases Welcome To Fat City (2016), Something Supernatural (2014) and Legend Of The Spaceborne Killer (2012).

The current lineup is Brandon Yeagley (Lead Vocals, Harmonica), Chris Bishop (Guitar, Vocals), Dan Ryan (Drums) and James Lascu (Bass).