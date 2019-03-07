CROBOT To Headline 420 Fest In Calgary

Returning in a haze of smoke for the third year is Calgary’s 420 Music & Arts Festival slated for the weekend of April 18-20, 2019. This three-day festival celebrates the 420 culture with a varied selection of stoner, sludge and psychedelic music, and the 2019 edition promises a solid lineup of local and international talent. The full festival pass is $60 CAD in advance, with single day tickets and other ticket packages available.

A new addition to the festival this year is a custom 420 Music & Arts Festival beer, which will be unveiled prior to the fest on March 29, 2019, at New Level Brewery with musical accompaniment from Hypnopilot and tasty munchies provided by Dogzilla. A standalone event from the festival, the admission is $10 and includes the first pint. Capacity is limited to 50 people, but the beer will be available at the festival and liquor stores in the vicinity of the festival venue.

The main event will take place at the County Line Saloon April 18-20, 2019 and will include the musical stylings of Crobot, Valley Of The Sun, Disenchanter, Mark Deutrom‘s Bellringer, The Grudge, Great Electric Quest and more! Expanding the genre selection even more than past years, there is something for every rock and metal lover from groovy rock, to hard rock blues, to party metal and sludgy psychedelic rock.

For further details, visit this location.