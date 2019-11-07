CROBOT To Launch Year Of The Dawg Tour In December

November 7, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock heavy metal crobot

CROBOT To Launch Year Of The Dawg Tour In December

Crobot has announced the Year Of The Dawg Tour, a run of dates which will begin in Pittsburgh, PA on December 3 at the Crafthouse

The itinerary will be staged in support of the band’s recently released new studio album, Motherbrain. The lead single “Low Life” is a Top 20 hit at Active Rock radio, moving higher week to week.

Singer Brandon Yeagley offers, “It’s an anthem about this outside perspective on the definition of a low life. There’s a misconception that being a touring musician without a lot of money makes you a lowlife, but how is that really any different from the rest of the world? And, if that does make you a lowlife, we’re okay with it!”

Tour dates:

December
3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
5 - Detroit, MI - Smalls
6 - Janesville, WI - Backbar
7 - Peoria, IL - Crusens
8 - Rockford, IL - District
10 - Racine, WI - RT 20
12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
13 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
14 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes
15 - Oklahoma City, OK - OKC Limits
17 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom
18 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall
19 - Lansing, MI - The Loft
20 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern
22 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

(Photo - Justin Borucki)



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD – “Stay Clean” (Live At Friars, 1979) (BMG)

MOTÖRHEAD – “Stay Clean” (Live At Friars, 1979) (BMG)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “A World In Kaoss”

RICH DAVIS – “A World In Kaoss”

Latest Reviews