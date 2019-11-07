CROBOT To Launch Year Of The Dawg Tour In December
November 7, 2019, an hour ago
Crobot has announced the Year Of The Dawg Tour, a run of dates which will begin in Pittsburgh, PA on December 3 at the Crafthouse
The itinerary will be staged in support of the band’s recently released new studio album, Motherbrain. The lead single “Low Life” is a Top 20 hit at Active Rock radio, moving higher week to week.
Singer Brandon Yeagley offers, “It’s an anthem about this outside perspective on the definition of a low life. There’s a misconception that being a touring musician without a lot of money makes you a lowlife, but how is that really any different from the rest of the world? And, if that does make you a lowlife, we’re okay with it!”
Tour dates:
December
3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
5 - Detroit, MI - Smalls
6 - Janesville, WI - Backbar
7 - Peoria, IL - Crusens
8 - Rockford, IL - District
10 - Racine, WI - RT 20
12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
13 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
14 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes
15 - Oklahoma City, OK - OKC Limits
17 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom
18 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall
19 - Lansing, MI - The Loft
20 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern
22 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
(Photo - Justin Borucki)