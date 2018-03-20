CRONE – Featuring SECRETS OF THE MOON Vocalist Premier “Levianthan’s Lifework” Lyric Video

Crone is a dark rock band from Northern Germany, led and shaped by Secrets Of The Moon mastermind Phil 'sG' Jonas and Markus Renzenbrink (Embedded). Godspeed is the group’s first full-length LP and follow-up to Crone’s 2014 debut, Gehenna. Godspeed will be released on April 13th via Prophecy Productions (Alcest, DOOL).

In advance of the record's release, Crone has released a lyric video for the track "Leviathan’s Lifework".

A conceptual album with song titles and themes inspired by real life tragedies and mysterious events, Godspeed pairs heavy subject matter with emotionally-charged music. Each track on the record is a cenotaph to a real life person(s) that met an unfortunate or untimely demise; each track a touching testimonial to an incredible instance in time. "The Ptilonist" is about inventor and parachuting pioneer Franz Reichelt who jumped to his death from the Eiffel Tower while testing a wearable parachute of his own design. "H" pays homage to stage actress Peg Entwistle who, in 1932, jumped to her death from the giant letter “H” on California’s famous Hollywood sign. Cuts like “Mother Crone”, “The Perfect Army”, “Leviathan’s Lifework” and others are epic, electric eulogies, each with its own odd tale to tell.

On a purely musical level, Godspeed is a compelling and cathartic marriage of alternative rock energy and hard rock grit. Crone crafts hypnotic harmonies and haunting melodies that would easily find favor with fans of Alice in Chains, Opeth, Crippled Black Phoenix and Ghost. With Godspeed, Crone creates bleak music that’s not consumed by darkness.

Tracklisting:

“Lucifer Valentine”

“The Ptilonist”

“Mother Crone”

“Leviathan’s Lifework”

“H”

“Demmin”

“Godspeed”

“Leviathan’s Lifework” lyric video: