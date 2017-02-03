CROSSFAITH To Release New Age Warriors Remix EP; “Revolution” (The Bloody Beetroots Remix) Streaming

Crossfaith are streaming “Revolution” (The Bloody Beetroots Remix), the first single from the band’s New Age Warriors Remix EP, which is released on February 10th. The EP contains remixes from The Bloody Beetroots, Shikari Soundsystem, KSUKE, The Qemists and more.

Vocalist Kenta Koie says: “We believe there's no border between rock and dance music, and so our new singles on New Age Warriors have been reconstructed by amazing artists who share this understanding with us. You guys will find new possibilities through these remixes. This is another side of New Age Warriors. Don't miss it!"

New Age Warriors Remix EP tracklisting:

“Rx Overdrive” (Zardonic Remix)

“Rx Overdrive” (TeddyLoid Remix)

“Kill 'Em All” (The Qemists Remix)

“Kill 'Em All” (Shikari Sound System Remix)

“Revolution” (The Bloody Beetroots Remix)

“Revolution” (Ksuke Remix)

“Revolution” (The Bloody Beetroots Remix):

Pre-order the EP here.