CROSSING ETERNITY Premier "Kingdom Come" Lyric Video

Unleashing their debut album The Rising World this past June on Rockshots Records, Romanian/Swedish symphonic power metallers Crossing Eternity have released a new lyric video for the track "Kingdom Come", which can be viewed below.

The Rising World blends elements of modern metal with psychedelic soundscapes alluding to the innocence of the ‘70s rock music. The album contains thirteen epic songs, widely varied in composition and arrangement. The lyrics are a natural extension of this musical experience and they are tales of a spiritual journey. At times they talk about the invisible side of the world, other times they speak of fairy tale magic characters. Human nature and the causal dynamic of human interactions are also among the approached topics.

Tracklisting:

“Crossing Eternity”

“Ghost Of A Storm”

“Sand In The Sky”

“High Above The Crown”

“Kingdom Come”

“Embrace Your Voices”

“Journey To The End Of Dreams”

“Winter Poem”

“Haunted”

“Dreams Fall”

“Angles Cry, Rainbows Hide”

“Spirit Of The Forest”

“War Of Gods”

“Kingdom Come” lyric video:

“Crossing Eternity” video:

“High Above The Crown” lyric video: