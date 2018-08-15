CROSSING ETERNITY Premiere “High Above The Crown” Lyric Video

Unleashing their debut album The Rising World this past June on Rockshots Records, Romanian/Swedish symphonic power metallers Crossing Eternity have a new video to share with fans. Check out a lyric video for “High Above The Crown” below.

The Rising World blends elements of modern metal with psychedelic soundscapes alluding to the innocence of the ‘70s rock music. The album contains thirteen epic songs, widely varied in composition and arrangement. The lyrics are a natural extension of this musical experience and they are tales of a spiritual journey. At times they talk about the invisible side of the world, other times they speak of fairy tale magic characters. Human nature and the causal dynamic of human interactions are also among the approached topics.

In regards to recording of the album, singer Berti Barbera says:

“Recording this album was the most challenging vocal experience of my life. It brought back the times me and Manu were playing in a rock band, with all the jokes and high energy. The serious effort made me use a lot of techniques and ways of expression I thought I lost or never use again. This is a great achievement and definitely our best work together in a time I stopped believing in magic. There is something cosmos related in this, it must be. I can’t wait to be on stage with these guys.”

Manu Savu (Guitar/ Bass/ Keyboards) also reflects on the album:

"I wrote the music for this album as an introspective journey, like a confession, a deep soul search, a backward connection, a connection with the almost unseen world of metaphors and symbols, an essential part of our existence. It's an act of honesty, a musical statement about what we can and cannot see, a story between the tangible and the magical world.”