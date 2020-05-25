CROSSON Release "Rest In Peace" Music Video

Aussie theatrical rockers, Crosson, show their sentimental side with the release of their new video, "Rest In Peace". Find the clip below.

"Rest In Peace" is the third video from the band's new album, Rock N Roll Love Affair, which continues to receive rave reviews around the globe since its release.

The album was once again mixed by legendary U.S producer Duane Baron (Ozzy Osbourne, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper, Poison), mastered by US mastering legend Dave Donnelly (Aerosmith, KISS, Whitesnake) , and engineered by Aussie veteran Russell Pilling (The Vines, Hoodoo Gurus)

Rock ‘N Roll Love Affair punches you in the face from the opening chords and erupts with ten infectiously catchy, highly addictive rock tunes. The only cure to get these songs out of your head will need to be medically prescribed.

The album also includes electrifying performances by some of Australia’s leading rock / metal musicians, including Stu Marshall (Death Dealer) and Dario Bortolin (Baby Animals).

Tracklisting:

"Everyone's A Star"

"Givin' Up Living Giving Up"

"Rest In Peace"

"We All Need An Enemy"

"Weak At The Knees (For A Hot Brunette)"

"Rock 'N Roll Love Affair"

"Possessed"

"You're The Reason"

"Merry Go Round"

"Back on The Attack"

"Rest In Peace" video: