CROWBAR Announce New 2018 / 2019 Tour Dates
November 8, 2018, an hour ago
Crowbar have updated their 2018/2019 tour schedule with headline dates and shows supporting Killswitch Engage in November and December, as well as a string of shows supporting Corrosion Of Conformity in January/February.
Tickets are available here. Tour dates are listed below.
November
20 - Columbia, SO - New Brookland Tavern *
21 - Harrisonburg, VA - Golden Pony
23 - Amityville, NV - Amityville Music Hall *
24 - Providence, RI - The Strand #
25 - Poughkeepsie, NV - The Change #
27 - Reading, PA - Reverb #
28 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom #
30 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Theater #
December
1 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal #
2 - Asheville, NG - Orange Peel #
4 - Lvnghburg, VA - Phase 2 #
5 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen #
3 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom #
8 - Huntington, WV - Glub V *
9 - Memphis. TN - Growler'S *
10 - Lafayette, LA - Boom Boom *
* supporting Killswitch Engage
January
19 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
21 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
25 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club
26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
27 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
29 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s
31 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
February
1 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
4 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
5 - Calgary, AB - Marquee
7 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
8 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
9 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
10 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
12 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
13 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre
16 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
18 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
20 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
22 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
24 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
26 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
27 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan
(Photo - Laurent @ DesertRock.com)