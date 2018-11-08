CROWBAR Announce New 2018 / 2019 Tour Dates

Crowbar have updated their 2018/2019 tour schedule with headline dates and shows supporting Killswitch Engage in November and December, as well as a string of shows supporting Corrosion Of Conformity in January/February.

Tickets are available here. Tour dates are listed below.

November

20 - Columbia, SO - New Brookland Tavern *

21 - Harrisonburg, VA - Golden Pony

23 - Amityville, NV - Amityville Music Hall *

24 - Providence, RI - The Strand #

25 - Poughkeepsie, NV - The Change #

27 - Reading, PA - Reverb #

28 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom #

30 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Theater #

December

1 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal #

2 - Asheville, NG - Orange Peel #

4 - Lvnghburg, VA - Phase 2 #

5 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen #

3 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom #

8 - Huntington, WV - Glub V *

9 - Memphis. TN - Growler'S *

10 - Lafayette, LA - Boom Boom *

* supporting Killswitch Engage

January

19 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

21 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

25 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

29 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s

31 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

February

1 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

2 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

4 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

5 - Calgary, AB - Marquee

7 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

8 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

9 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

10 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

12 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

13 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

16 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

18 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

20 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

22 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

24 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

26 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

27 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

(Photo - Laurent @ DesertRock.com)