CROWBAR Announce New US Headline Dates

Crowbar will embark on a string of US headline dates with Tombs, Incite, and Tricounty Terror on select dates. The trek kicks off on November 11th at Alamo City Music Hall in San Antonio, Texas, and wraps up on December 1st at The Warehouse in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Tour dates:

November

11 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

13 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar*

14 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick*

15 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Go Go*

17 - Reno, NV - Hard Rock*

19 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick’s*

20 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom*

21 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven*

22 - Spokane, WA - The Pin*

24 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

25 - Lincoln, NE - Duffy’s Tavern

26 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

27 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

28 - Toledo, OH - Frankies

29 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

30 - Kent, OH - The Outpost

December

1 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse

* - no Tricounty Terror