CROWBAR Announce New US Headline Dates
October 6, 2017, 25 minutes ago
Crowbar will embark on a string of US headline dates with Tombs, Incite, and Tricounty Terror on select dates. The trek kicks off on November 11th at Alamo City Music Hall in San Antonio, Texas, and wraps up on December 1st at The Warehouse in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Tickets are available here.
Tour dates:
November
11 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
13 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar*
14 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick*
15 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Go Go*
17 - Reno, NV - Hard Rock*
19 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick’s*
20 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom*
21 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven*
22 - Spokane, WA - The Pin*
24 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
25 - Lincoln, NE - Duffy’s Tavern
26 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
27 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
28 - Toledo, OH - Frankies
29 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre
30 - Kent, OH - The Outpost
December
1 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse
* - no Tricounty Terror