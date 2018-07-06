CROWBAR Bassist TODD "SEXY T" STRANGE To Leave Band Again

Bassist Todd "Sexy T" Strange will once again leave Crowbar after the band's August 4th show in New Orleans. Strange, who is a founding member of the band, returned to the group after 16 years in 2016.

Says the band: "Crowbar will be performing Odd Fellows Rest 20th anniversary show at Southport Music Hall August 4th! We did it at Roadburn Fest in The Netherlands, and want to share this classic in our hometown!! Sexy T will be playing this show but will no longer be our touring bassist. All of us in Crowbar believe that family comes first! Gonna be a great show!! Be there!!!"