CROWBAR - Capital Chaos TV Posts Video Of Crockett, CA Show

Crowbar embarked on a string of US headline dates on November 11th at Alamo City Music Hall in San Antonio, TX. They performed at Toots Tavern in Crockett, CA on November 19th with openers Tombs & Incite. Capital Chaos TV captured the action; check out the footage below.

Tour dates:

November

26 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

27 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

28 - Toledo, OH - Frankies

29 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

30 - Kent, OH - The Outpost

December

1 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse