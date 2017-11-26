CROWBAR - Capital Chaos TV Posts Video Of Crockett, CA Show
November 26, 2017, 42 minutes ago
Crowbar embarked on a string of US headline dates on November 11th at Alamo City Music Hall in San Antonio, TX. They performed at Toots Tavern in Crockett, CA on November 19th with openers Tombs & Incite. Capital Chaos TV captured the action; check out the footage below.
Tour dates:
November
26 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
27 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
28 - Toledo, OH - Frankies
29 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre
30 - Kent, OH - The Outpost
December
1 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse