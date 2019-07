ARTE Concert has released video for Crowbar's full set at With Full Force XXVI, on June 29 at Ferropolis in Gräfenhainichen, Germany. Watch below.

Setlist:

"All I Had (I Gave)"

"...And Suffer As One"

"To Build A Mountain"

"The Cemetery Angels"

"Walk With Knowledge Wisely"

"To Carry The Load"

"Conquering"

"Planets Collide"

"Like Broken Glass"