CROWBAR Live At Wacken Open Air 2017; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Louisiana sludge veterans, Crowbar, delivered their tunes at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2017. Professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"I Am The Storm"

"High Rate Extinction"

"All I Had (I Gave)"

"To Build A Mountain"

"Cemetery Angels"

"Walk The Knowledge"

"Conquering"

"Planets Collide"

"Like Broken Glass"

Kirk Windstein, the highly respected sludge metal pioneer and unmistakable earthmoving bellow of Crowbar, stomps forward as a solo artist for the very first time. On January 24, Entertainment One (eOne) released Dream In Motion, Windstein's singular debut and a recording that sees him stretch his creative wings and strengthen his indelible legacy. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Dream In Motion”

“Hollow Dying Man”

“Once Again”

“Enemy In Disguise”

“The World You Know”

“Toxic”

“The Healing”

“Necropolis”

“The Ugly Truth”

“Aqualung” (Jethro Tull cover)

"Aqualung":

“Dream In Motion” video: