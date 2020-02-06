CROWBAR Live At Wacken Open Air 2017; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

February 6, 2020, 31 minutes ago

Louisiana sludge veterans, Crowbar, delivered their tunes at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2017. Professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"I Am The Storm"
"High Rate Extinction"
"All I Had (I Gave)"
"To Build A Mountain"
"Cemetery Angels"
"Walk The Knowledge"
"Conquering"
"Planets Collide"
"Like Broken Glass"

Kirk Windstein, the highly respected sludge metal pioneer and unmistakable earthmoving bellow of Crowbar, stomps forward as a solo artist for the very first time. On January 24, Entertainment One (eOne) released Dream In Motion, Windstein's singular debut and a recording that sees him stretch his creative wings and strengthen his indelible legacy. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Dream In Motion”
“Hollow Dying Man”
“Once Again”
“Enemy In Disguise”
“The World You Know”
“Toxic”
“The Healing”
“Necropolis”
“The Ugly Truth”
“Aqualung” (Jethro Tull cover)

"Aqualung":

“Dream In Motion” video:



