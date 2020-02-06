CROWBAR Live At Wacken Open Air 2017; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming
Louisiana sludge veterans, Crowbar, delivered their tunes at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2017. Professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set can be seen below.
Setlist:
"I Am The Storm"
"High Rate Extinction"
"All I Had (I Gave)"
"To Build A Mountain"
"Cemetery Angels"
"Walk The Knowledge"
"Conquering"
"Planets Collide"
"Like Broken Glass"
Kirk Windstein, the highly respected sludge metal pioneer and unmistakable earthmoving bellow of Crowbar, stomps forward as a solo artist for the very first time. On January 24, Entertainment One (eOne) released Dream In Motion, Windstein's singular debut and a recording that sees him stretch his creative wings and strengthen his indelible legacy. Order here.
Tracklisting:
“Dream In Motion”
“Hollow Dying Man”
“Once Again”
“Enemy In Disguise”
“The World You Know”
“Toxic”
“The Healing”
“Necropolis”
“The Ugly Truth”
“Aqualung” (Jethro Tull cover)
"Aqualung":
“Dream In Motion” video: