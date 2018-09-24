CROWBAR - Lost In Vegas React To "Planets Collide" - "Within This Framework... His Voice Really Works Well"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo dissect Crowbar's "Planets Collide" from the band's Odd Fellows Rest album.

Check out Crowbar performing "Planets Collide" live at the Brutal Assault Festival in 2014:

Crowbar is currently on tour in The UK. Their next show is September 25th in Colchester, England at Arts Centre. The complete itinerary can be seen in the poster below.