CROWBAR - New Album Is "Way Ahead Of Schedule"

Crowbar frontman Kirk Windstein recently appeared on Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show. During their chat, which can be heard below, Kirk shared some details of the as yet untitled Crowbar album, due later this year. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"This new record's coming out amazing, and it's writing itself. Of course, I have a lot of help from Matt Brunson, our other guitar player. And then even our new bassist Shane Wesley's contributed a lot of cool stuff to it."

"I worry about it, like, 'Oh, God, are my ideas gonna dry up? Am I gonna run out of ideas about how to do Crowbar?' But, thankfully, and I can say, it's coming out fantastic. We're already working on song eight. So we're actually way ahead of schedule at this point, which is a good feeling. So we can take our time on the final two songs, which we have a lot of riffs for, but they still need to be written."

"I do worry when it's, like, 'Oh God, it's time for a new Crowbar (album).' I mean, it's the 12th Crowbar record, so it's a minimum of 120 songs — probably at least 125 songs or something — in the Crowbar catalog now. And when you think about that, sometimes it is kind of scary. Like, 'How is this gonna happen? What challenges am I gonna face, or are we gonna face, trying to put together this Crowbar album?' But so far, this new one is coming out fantastic."

Kirk Windstein, the highly respected sludge metal pioneer and unmistakable earthmoving bellow of Crowbar, stomps forward as a solo artist for the very first time. On January 24th, Entertainment One (eOne) released Dream In Motion, Windstein's singular debut and a recording that sees him stretch his creative wings and strengthen his indelible legacy. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Dream In Motion”

“Hollow Dying Man”

“Once Again”

“Enemy In Disguise”

“The World You Know”

“Toxic”

“The Healing”

“Necropolis”

“The Ugly Truth”

“Aqualung” (Jethro Tull cover)

"Aqualung":

“Dream In Motion” video:

(Photo courtesy of Robin Windstein)