CRUACHAN - Folk Metal Pioneers Sign With Despotz Records; New Album Out This Year

With their roots in Dublin, Ireland, the folk metal band Cruachan have staggered their heavy Celtic inspired metal across world since 1992. The band are pioneers in the folk metal genre and are recognized as one of the founders of the music genre, the band has arguably gone the furthest of all in their attempts to expand this still largely unexplored subgenre. With a brutal but yet delicate mix of traditional Celtic music, pure metal and the use of Celtic mythology in their lyrics, the band has built a huge and dedicated fan-base all over the world.

"We are delighted to have signed with Despotz Records and look forward to starting the next chapter of Cruachan's journey with them. We chose Despotz based on their proven track record and their professionalism. Here's to 2020! Sláinte!" - Cruachan

"We're happy and proud to finally announce that we'll be working with Cruachan and their upcoming material that will be released in 2020. The band are true pioneers in the folk metal genre and we're looking forward to collaborate with joined forces of experience, impact and our genuine passion of metal music to take part in Cruachan's journey." - Ömer Akay, Despotz Records

Back in 1992, three young Irishmen, Keith Fay, John Fay and John Clohessy, took their love of Celtic history and mythology, blended it with traditional Irish music and pure metal and created a whole new genre of music. The band has become known the world over as Cruachan and the genre has become Folk Metal.

Since the beginning of Cruachan, the band has released eight successful albums and with their unique sound from their Irish roots with traditional Celtic music, extreme metal and a pinch of raw energy, the band has become a cult band for the folk metal community. Such as the cult classic debut album Tuatha na Gael, Folklore that was produced by, and featuring guest vocals from the legendary Shane Macgrowan of The Pouges, and the album Pagan where the artwork was created by the well-known artist John Howe who is best known from his illustrations of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

Cruachan is known for their strikingly great live performances and stage presence and has been touring and headlined festivals all over the world, such as Europe, South America and Russia to name a few. In 2020, the band celebrate their 25 year anniversary and will release a brand new album via Despotz Records.

Lineup:

Keith Fay - Vocals, Guitar, Keyboard, Bouzouki, Mandolin, Banjo, Tin-whistle, Bodhran

Kieran Ball - Guitar

Rustam Shakirzianov - Bass

John Ryan - Violin, Mandocello, Bouzouki

Mauro Frison - Drums, Percussion