CRUCIFIED BARBARA - First Four Singles Available On Limited Edition 7" Vinyl

Sweden's GMR Music are now offering Crucified Barbara's first 4 singles on limited edition 7" vinyl. Only 300 copies of each have been pressed:

#1 - "Losing The Game" / "Killed By Death"

#2 - "Rock 'N' Roll Bachelor" / "Shout It Out Loud"

#3 - "Play Me Hard" / "My Heart Is Black" (acoustic version)

#4 - "Jennyfer" / "Fire"

Crucified Barbara announced the band’s demise in 2016 with the following statement:

“Hey everyone! Today we are sad to say that a long journey has come to an end. Crucified Barbara were our dream and you all, made it come true! The times we've had together as a band and shared on (and off) stage with you guys, leaves memories that no time can kill.

Our lives have parted and we need to move on. The last years have taken its toll on all of us and the joy of playing together got lost somewhere along the way. But we are musicians at heart and the last chord is not taken for any of us, so we will probably see each other again, under different circumstances and in other variations.

Thanks to everyone we worked with during the years who believed in us when no one else did. But without you, our fans, we wouldn't have seen the beauty and the strength of what rock music can do. Thank you again for making our dream come true!

All the best and biggest respect!”

(Photo - Crucified Barbara Facebook)