CRUCIFIXION BR Release Animated Video For Cover Of MOTÖRHEAD's "Bomber"

Brazilian blackened death metal power trio Crucifixion BR have released an official video for their cover of the Motörhead classic, "Bomber". This song is featured on the Motörhead tribute Going To Brazil, released in 2017 via Secret Service Recs. from the UK, which includes other renown names from the Brazilian metal scene.

"Bomber" will also be available as a bonus track on the band's upcoming album, Human Decay, scheduled for release sometime in 2018.

The animated cartoon was created by Mike Hell Poloni & Square Design Studio, same creator of the official video for "Eternal Judgement", a track from the album Destroying The Fucking Disciples Of Christ, released via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions.

In this new video, the band pays homage to the memory and the legacy of the power trio Lemmy Kilminster, Phil "Animal" Taylor and "Fast" Eddie Clark, while revisiting scenes from their first European tour in 2015, and also paying homage to their favourite soccer team, the Intercontinental winner Gremio.

Crucifixion BR lineup:

Marcio "Maxx" Guterres - Vocals/Guitars

Beto "Factus" - Bass

Juliana Novo - Drums