CRUZH Introduce New Singer With Acoustic Version Of "Aim For The Head"; Video

Frontiers Music Srl get a lot of questions about what Swedish rockers Cruzh have been up to, and they are pleased to finally give you some answers. See below for a message from the band and enjoy an acoustic version of "Aim For The Head", showcasing their new singer, Alex Waghorn. The label plan on releasing the band's next studio album in 2020.

“It’s been a while rockers! Some time ago we found ourselves lost on some bumpy roads, but now we’re back on track again, hungry for more rock n’ roll. We’re very happy to announce our new front diva (haha) Alex! He really, truly is the piece we’ve been missing from the start and the stuff we’re recording right now will surely knock your socks off. Our new acoustic version of 'Aim For The Head' is just a small hint of what’s to come…and a way for you guys to 'meet' Alex! Get ready for the resurrected, harder, better, stronger Cruzh.” - Dennis, Anton, & Matt



“I’m truly happy to be in this band! After just a few days I felt like I was part of the Crush family. I’m looking forward to sharing the stage with these three amazing guys and of course to see all of you people on the road!” - Alex

Lineup:

Alex Waghorn - vocals

Dennis Butabi Borg - bass

Anton Joensson - guitar

Matt Silver - drums