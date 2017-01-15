CRYONIC TEMPLE Sign To Scarlet Records; First Album In Nine Years Slated For April 2017 Release

Power metal band Cryonic Temple has signed a deal with Scarlet Records for the release of their new album Into The Glorious Battle. After nine years of silence the band is finally going to release their fifth album. Into The Glorious Battle is Cryonic Temple's first concept album, an exciting story taking place in the future, made of the most dynamic songs the band have ever composed, still deeply rooted in the power metal genre but also open to new influences and sounds, including mindblowing ballads. The album will be released on April 21st.

Cryonic Temple was founded in 1996 in Dalarna, Sweden. Together with Orphan Gypsy and Sabaton they are considered the originators of the new power metal wave in the early 2000s. Through the years they performed at festivals suchs as Sweden Rock Festival, HeadBangers Open Air, Sabaton Open Air, Peace And Love, Gothenburg Metal Festival, Motala Metal Festival, 2000 Decibel and many more. Cryonic Temple have also opened for Uriah Heep, Saxon, Tad Morose, Civil War, Lion's Share and Paul Di’Anno.

