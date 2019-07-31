CRYPT SERMON Announce The Ruins Of Fading Light Album Release Show

New York City is doomed! Philly doom-metal band Crypt Sermon have announced their official NYC album release show for the upcoming album, The Ruins Of Fading Light.

The bill also features Sanhedrin and rare live performances from Visigoth and Magic Circle. The event will also celebrate "Defenders Of The Faith: The Heavy Metal Photography of Peter Beste," the new photobook from documentary photographer Peter Beste.

The show takes place Friday, October 4th at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn. Tickets are now on sale here.

Crypt Sermon will host their Philadelphia album release show Friday, September 6th at PhilaMOCA with Eternal Champion, Sanhedrin, and Plague Dog.

The Ruins Of Fading Light is set for release on Friday, September 13th via Dark Descent Records. The album will be available on CD, vinyl and digital formats.

(Photo by: Scott Kinkade)