CRYPTIC BROOD – Brain Eater Album Details Revealed; “A Box Full Of Bones” Track Streaming

Germany's most putrid death metal act Cryptic Brood, have revealed the cover artwork from their debut full-length album Brain Eater as well as an advance song, the opener "A Box Full Of Bones", to be released March 1st through Xtreem Music.

Born in 2013, Cryptic Brood quickly gained a solid reputation through their debut demo, two split EP's and previous mini CD, also on Xtreem Music, as the most serious European inheritors of Autopsy with their rancid kind of organic-sounding Death Metal absolutely away from today's sound technical facilities.

Tracklisting:

“A Box Full Of Bones”

“Slurping Reeking Slime”

“Urban Coffin”

“Corroded Remains”

“Maggot-Infested Flesh”

“Ridden With Dementia”

“Gorging Severed Pieces”

“Brain Eater”

“Until It Starts To Rot”

“A Box Full Of Bones”: