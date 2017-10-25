CRYPTODIRA Release “In Hell As On Earth” Video

New York progressive death metal/post metal act Cryptodira have debuted a brand new music video for their track, "In Hell As On Earth." The video is the second song from their new LP the band is sharing early and the first music video.

Cryptodira will release The Devil's Despair via Good Fight Music on November 17th. All pre orders are live today, including merch bundles - links below. “Medusa Misgendered” is live on all streaming platforms and is also available as an iTunes instant gratification track. Meaning, fans who pre order the LP on iTunes will get “Medusa Misgendered” as an instant download immediately.

Drummer Matthew Taibi explains the band's thought process behind the LP title, "Much of The Devil’s Despair deals with the themes of dehumanizing social forces; forces which come from human activity and yet become confused for rigid, natural laws. In “Medusa Misgendered,” the trend being criticized specifically is the objectification of femininity under the gaze of masculinity, reversing the myth of Medusa as the title suggests. Even for the side that benefits from reification, there is still an unnecessary loss of substance and they themselves become a reflection of the very world they've frozen. This hits on the larger theme captured by the artwork, where the Devil himself becomes a victim of the demonic force of dehumanization which originally emanated from him."

Tracklisting:

“Neutralization”

“Constituted - I. Constitutum”

“Constituted - II. Constituens”

“Medusa Misgendered”

“The Gods Of Epicurus”

“Longing Belonging”

“In Hell As On Earth”

“The Fascist's Phantasy”

“Negation Consumes Affirmation”

“Negation Consumes Itself”

"In Hell As On Earth" video:

“Medusa Misgendered”:

Pre-order the album via the following links:

- Digital

- Physical

The band is hitting the road this December with The Number Twelve Looks Like You on the Nuclear Sad Nuclear 12th Anniversary Tour. Tickets are now on sale.

December

12 - Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA

13 - Middle East - Cambridge, MA

14 - Ottobar - Baltimore, MD

15 - Local 506 - Chapel Hill, NC

16 - Backbooth - Orlando, FL

17 - CrowBar - Tampa, FL

18 - Gasa Casa - New Orleans, LA

19 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

20 - Open Chord - Knoxville, TN

21 - Mr. Smalls - Millvale, PA

22 - Mohawks - Buffalo, NY

23 - Brooklyn Bazar - Brooklyn, NY