CRYPTODIRA Release Surprise EP, Better Left Unsaid

Cryptodira have released a surprise EP today titled Better Left Unsaid with a visualizer for the title track. These songs are the first music the band is releasing since The Devil's Despair (2017).

The band will also release an all-new LP titled The Angel Of History later this year. The Angel Of History and Better Left Unsaid were both recorded in January 2020 at The Basement Studios in Winston-Salem, NC, and produced by Jamie King and Cryptodira.

Vocalist/guitarist Scott Acquavella and drummer Matthew Taibi comment:

"There's been no shortage of inspiration throughout our recent writing process, and upon stepping back and looking at the body of work we had amassed, there was a sense that these two songs fit together in an extraordinary way that makes them stand out on their own. We've always been a band that writes with a much larger picture in mind, but there was something uniquely rewarding about telling a sonically short story. So the Better Left Unsaid EP is our way of exploring that territory." - Scott Acquavella

"As it was written in the Grundrisse, "language is the presence of community," and a genuinely livable community begins where individualism ends. Language is not only a bridge between members of a community; language embeds communal being into the most private corners of mental life. An individual (or ego) can only know their hopes and desires by using language, i.e., something their community gifted them. Living in a community and using language properly both mean knowing where and when to decenter yourself. Sustainable happiness will be found sooner on the margins." - Matthew Taibi

Tracklisting:

“Better Left Unsaid”

“Unequal Exchange”

“Better Left Unsaid”: