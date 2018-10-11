CRYPTOPSY Release "Fear His Displeasure" Lyric Video

Cryptopsy have released a lyric video for "Fear His Displeasure", a song from The Book Of Suffering - Tome II EP, to be released on vinyl 12", Digi-MCD and MC on October 26th. Pre-order the title here, and watch the new video below.

The Book of Suffering - Tome II was produced, mixed and mastered by Cryptopsy's guitarist, Christian Donaldson at The Grid. The artwork was designed by Remy C from Headsplit Design.

Tracklisting:

"The Wretched Living"

"Sire Of Sin"

"Fear His Displeasure"

"The Laws Of The Flesh"

"Fear His Displeasure" lyric video:

"Sire Of Sin" video:

Don't miss Cryptopsy on their European tour with Aborted, Cytotoxin and Benighted.