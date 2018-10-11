CRYPTOPSY Release "Fear His Displeasure" Lyric Video
October 11, 2018, an hour ago
Cryptopsy have released a lyric video for "Fear His Displeasure", a song from The Book Of Suffering - Tome II EP, to be released on vinyl 12", Digi-MCD and MC on October 26th. Pre-order the title here, and watch the new video below.
The Book of Suffering - Tome II was produced, mixed and mastered by Cryptopsy's guitarist, Christian Donaldson at The Grid. The artwork was designed by Remy C from Headsplit Design.
Tracklisting:
"The Wretched Living"
"Sire Of Sin"
"Fear His Displeasure"
"The Laws Of The Flesh"
"Fear His Displeasure" lyric video:
"Sire Of Sin" video:
Don't miss Cryptopsy on their European tour with Aborted, Cytotoxin and Benighted.