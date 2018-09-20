CRYPTOPSY - The Book of Suffering - Tome II Due In November; "Sire Of Sin" Music Video Streaming

The deal is sealed in blood again! Hammerheart Records will continue their co-operation with the ever innovating Cryptopsy. The Book Of Suffering - Tome II will be released on vinyl 12", Digi-MCD and MC. A November release is expected.

The Book of Suffering - Tome II was produced, mixed and mastered by Cryptopsy's guitarist, Christian Donaldson at The Grid. The artwork was designed by Remy C from Headsplit Design.

Tracklisting:

"The Wretched Living"

"Sire Of Sin"

"Fear His Displeasure"

"The Laws Of The Flesh"

Check out a video for the first single "Sire Of Sin" below:

Don't miss Cryptopsy on their European tour with Aborted, Cytotoxin and Benighted.