CRYPTOPSY To Perform None So Vile In It's Entirety On Devastation On The Nation Tour; Dates Announced

Before there was technical death metal, there was Cryptopsy. Before there was Cryptopsy, well, there was a never-ending void of nothingness. Just as existence exploded onto the scene some 13.8 billion years ago, the year 1996 saw the birth of technical death metal delivered at bewildering and perplexing-yet-proficient velocities. This was the year of None So Vile. As that now-classic title implies, there had yet to be - and never will be - None. So. Vile.

In celebration of the twentieth anniversary of this venerable album, Cryptopsy will be bringing the entirety of None So Vile to the masses as part of the third annual Devastation On The Nation tour, which kicks off this coming May. From the terrifying roar of opener "Crown Of Horns", to the Army Of Darkness-procured sound clip of closer "Orgiastic Disembowelment", audiences will be pummelled into submission with all 32 minutes of this Northern Hyperblasting slab of extremity.

Joining Cryptopsy is a who's who of brute-tech force, which includes tech-death legends Decrepit Birth, Rivers Of Nihil, The Zenith Passage, The Kennedy Veil, and Visceral Disgorge. Rounding out this cataclysmic assemblage are musical extremists Seeker and Gloom.

Tour dates:

May

19 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

20 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

22 - Clifton Park, NY - Trickshots

23 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

24 - Reading, PA - Reverb

25 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest (Cryptopsy & Decrepit Birth only)

26 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Drunken Unicorn

28 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

29 - Laredo, TX - The Cold Brew (RON & TZP only)

30 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

31 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

June

2 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

3 - Upland, CA - Gideon's Hall

4 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

5 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

7 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theatre

8 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

9 - Berwyn, IL - The Wire

10 - Dayton, OH - Oddbodys

11 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Électrique

(Photo - Eric Sanchez)