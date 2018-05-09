CRYSTAL BALL – Crystallizer Enters German, Swiss Charts

Swiss melodic metal outfit Crystal Ball’s new album Crystallizer has entered the German and Swiss album charts at #61 and #18 respectively. This is the band’s highest chart entry in Switzerland and first in Germany.

Crystal Ball are playing the last gigs of their tour with Axel Rudi Pell in the next few days, before they'll play a few headliner shows in Switzerland later this month.

Crystal Ball have released a new teaser video for their new album Crystallizer, out now via Massacre Records. Order the new album at this location, and watch the new teaser below.

Crystal Ball's new album was once again produced, mixed and mastered by Stefan Kaufmann (ex-Accept, ex-U.D.O). The cover artwork was created by Thomas Ewerhard, who already designed the album artwork of bands like Jaded Heart, Kreator, and Edguy, among others.

The band comments: "Crystallizer is the full package - it's powerful and full of melodic hooklines and catchy songs!"

Tracklisting:

"Crystallizer"

"Curtain Call"

"Alive For Evermore"

"S.O.S."

"Crazy In The Night"

"Gentleman's Agreement"

"Let Her Go With Love"

"Beauty In The Beast"

"Death On Holy Ground"

"Satisfaction Guaranteed" (Digipak Bonus)

"Exit Wound" (Digipak Bonus)

"Dusty Deadly"

"Symphony Of Life"

Teaser:

"Alive For Evermore" video:

"S.O.S." lyric video:

(Photo - Bojan Zupan / MD9 Photography)