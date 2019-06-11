CRYSTAL BALL Issue “Forever And Eternally” Lyric Video

The Swiss melodic hard rock/metal outfit Crystal Ball is celebrating the band's 20th anniversary with the release of 2020 - their first ever best-of album - due out on August 2nd via Massacre Records. Check out first single and lyric video for "Forever And Eternally" below.

The album will include a total of 20 tracks on two CDs - there will be ten re-recorded and newly interpreted songs from the band's first decade, and ten melodic metal tracks from the band's second decade, which were either re-recorded, newly arranged and/or enhanced with additional recordings. All songs were chosen based on results of fan polls and streaming analyses.

Stefan Kaufmann is once again responsible for the production, recordings and mastering - and along with Mattes for the mixing at ROXX Studio. Thomas Ewerhard is responsible for the cover artwork.

2020 is an album for die-hard fans that are around since the band's early days but also for those who have barely heard of the band before. Needless to say that this album should be part of every record collection. It will be available for preorder soon.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“HELLvetia”

“Moondance”

“Soul Mate”

“Lay Down The Law”

“He Came To Change The World”

“Dance With The Devil”

“Mozart Symphony”

“My Life”

“Am I Free”

“Forever And Eternally”

CD2

“Paradise”

“Mayday!”

“Alive For Evermore”

“Hold Your Flag”

“Eye To Eye”

“Suspended”

“Déjà-Voodoo”

“Anyone Can Be A Hero”

“Curtain Call”

“Director’s Cut”

"Forever And Eternally" lyric video: