CRYSTAL BALL Premier "Alive For Evermore" Music Video

Swiss melodic metal outfit Crystal Ball will release their new album, Crystallizer, on April 27th via Massacre Records. A Martin Müller-directed music video for the new song "Alive For Evermore" can be found below. Pre-order the new album at this location.

Crystal Ball's new album was once again produced, mixed and mastered by Stefan Kaufmann (ex-Accept, ex-U.D.O). The cover artwork was created by Thomas Ewerhard, who already designed the album artwork of bands like Jaded Heart, Kreator, and Edguy, among others.

The band comments: "Crystallizer is the full package - it's powerful and full of melodic hooklines and catchy songs!"

Tracklisting:

"Crystallizer"

"Curtain Call"

"Alive For Evermore"

"S.O.S."

"Crazy In The Night"

"Gentleman's Agreement"

"Let Her Go With Love"

"Beauty In The Beast"

"Death On Holy Ground"

"Satisfaction Guaranteed" (Digipak Bonus)

"Exit Wound" (Digipak Bonus)

"Dusty Deadly"

"Symphony Of Life"

"Alive For Evermore" video:

"S.O.S." lyric video:

(Photo - Bojan Zupan / MD9 Photography)