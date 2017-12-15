CRYSTAL BALL Premier “To Be With You Once More” Music Video

December 15, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal crystal ball

CRYSTAL BALL Premier “To Be With You Once More” Music Video

Crystal Ball have released a video for “To Be With You Once More”, a track from their Déjà-Voodoo album, out now via Massacre Records. The video can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“Déjà-Voodoo”
“Director’s Cut”
“Suspended”
“Never A Guarantee”
“Reaching Out”
“Home Again”
“To Freedom And Progress”
“Time And Tide”
“Without A Net”
“Full Disclosure” (Bonus Track)
“Fool’s Parade” (Bonous Track)
“Dr. Hell No”
“To Be With You Once More”

“To Be With You Once More” video:

“Never A Guarantee” video:

“Déjà-Voodoo” video:

Featured Audio

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

Featured Video

TRAGUL Premiers "The Tree Of Life"

TRAGUL Premiers "The Tree Of Life"

Latest Reviews