CRYSTAL BALL Premier “To Be With You Once More” Music Video
December 15, 2017, an hour ago
Crystal Ball have released a video for “To Be With You Once More”, a track from their Déjà-Voodoo album, out now via Massacre Records. The video can be found below.
Tracklisting:
“Déjà-Voodoo”
“Director’s Cut”
“Suspended”
“Never A Guarantee”
“Reaching Out”
“Home Again”
“To Freedom And Progress”
“Time And Tide”
“Without A Net”
“Full Disclosure” (Bonus Track)
“Fool’s Parade” (Bonous Track)
“Dr. Hell No”
“To Be With You Once More”
“To Be With You Once More” video:
“Never A Guarantee” video:
“Déjà-Voodoo” video: