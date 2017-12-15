CRYSTAL BALL Premier “To Be With You Once More” Music Video

Crystal Ball have released a video for “To Be With You Once More”, a track from their Déjà-Voodoo album, out now via Massacre Records. The video can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“Déjà-Voodoo”

“Director’s Cut”

“Suspended”

“Never A Guarantee”

“Reaching Out”

“Home Again”

“To Freedom And Progress”

“Time And Tide”

“Without A Net”

“Full Disclosure” (Bonus Track)

“Fool’s Parade” (Bonous Track)

“Dr. Hell No”

“To Be With You Once More”

“To Be With You Once More” video:

“Never A Guarantee” video:

“Déjà-Voodoo” video: